Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 on June 24th

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

SU stock opened at C$52.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$44.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$38.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$74.60 billion and a PE ratio of 12.33. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of C$21.90 and a 12 month high of C$53.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.08, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

SU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$48.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$38.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$45.36.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul Douglas Gardner sold 50,000 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.01, for a total value of C$2,050,545.00. Also, Director Michael M. Wilson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$48.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$480,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$960,840.

Suncor Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.