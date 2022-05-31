SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Shares Gap Down to $8.23

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.23, but opened at $7.91. SunOpta shares last traded at $8.26, with a volume of 22,155 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on STKL. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on SunOpta from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunOpta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SunOpta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.90.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

SunOpta ( NASDAQ:STKL Get Rating ) (TSE:SOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $240.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.58 million. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. On average, equities research analysts expect that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Engaged Capital Llc acquired 22,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.21 per share, for a total transaction of $117,542.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Largey sold 6,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total transaction of $48,466.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,474.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wynnefield Capital Inc. raised its position in SunOpta by 29.6% during the first quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 240,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 9.1% during the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 61,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 5,159 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 37.5% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 550,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 67.4% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 18,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 7,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 336.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 13,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

