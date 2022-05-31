Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZNGet Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Surrozen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Shares of SRZN stock opened at $2.77 on Friday. Surrozen has a 52-week low of $1.98 and a 52-week high of $14.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.32.

Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZNGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.17. Analysts expect that Surrozen will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRZN. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Surrozen during the third quarter valued at about $248,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Surrozen during the third quarter valued at about $910,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Surrozen during the third quarter valued at about $332,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Surrozen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Surrozen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,854,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Surrozen, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. It is developing tissue-specific antibodies with application across various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system.

