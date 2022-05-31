Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (OTCMKTS:SDACU) Shares Sold by Css LLC Il

Css LLC Il reduced its stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (OTCMKTS:SDACU – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,348 shares during the period. Css LLC Il’s holdings in Sustainable Development Acquisition I were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EMG Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the third quarter valued at $504,000. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS SDACU opened at $9.82 on Tuesday. Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $10.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.94.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

