SVB Leerink Boosts Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Price Target to $19.00

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by SVB Leerink from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zymeworks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Zymeworks in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on Zymeworks from $50.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Zymeworks from $53.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Zymeworks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.89.

Shares of NYSE:ZYME opened at $6.87 on Friday. Zymeworks has a 1 year low of $4.56 and a 1 year high of $39.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.25. The firm has a market cap of $396.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Zymeworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $983,000. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,780,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. 68.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and colorectal cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

