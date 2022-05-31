Swap (XWP) Market Capitalization Hits $116,464.24

Swap (XWP) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 31st. Over the last week, Swap has traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Swap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0076 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Swap has a market capitalization of $116,464.24 and $15.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 98.5% against the dollar and now trades at $262.72 or 0.00828060 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001964 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001303 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.04 or 0.00545407 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00032304 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008140 BTC.

Swap Profile

Swap’s total supply is 15,303,708 coins. Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swap is swap.fyi . The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

