Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.50.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SSREY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Swiss Re in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Swiss Re from CHF 95 to CHF 85 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Swiss Re from CHF 105 to CHF 100 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Swiss Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded Swiss Re from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Swiss Re alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SSREY traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.55. 94,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.69. Swiss Re has a 1-year low of $19.58 and a 1-year high of $27.75.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a $0.9802 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th.

About Swiss Re (Get Rating)

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.