Taraxa (TARA) Reaches Market Cap of $2.56 Million

Taraxa (TARA) traded down 7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. Taraxa has a total market capitalization of $2.56 million and $483,715.00 worth of Taraxa was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Taraxa has traded down 6% against the dollar. One Taraxa coin can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Taraxa Coin Profile

Taraxa (TARA) is a coin. Its launch date was March 18th, 2021. Taraxa’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,343,021,474 coins. Taraxa’s official Twitter account is @taraxa_project . The Reddit community for Taraxa is https://reddit.com/r/Taraxa_Project and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Taraxa is a decentralized infrastructure purpose-built to make informal transaction data clear and trusted. “

Buying and Selling Taraxa

