Taurus Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Taurus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,002 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up about 1.9% of Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $20,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $252.71. 74,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,055,713. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.08. The firm has a market cap of $186.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.29%.

MCD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.74.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

