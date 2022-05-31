Taurus Asset Management LLC Buys 25 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Taurus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,017 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 1.7% of Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $18,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,447,261,000 after buying an additional 91,694 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth about $150,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 199.1% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 48.4% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,099 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 6.0% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 9,352 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,202,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $138,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total transaction of $2,265,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,248 shares of company stock worth $5,417,137. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ COST traded down $2.46 on Tuesday, reaching $468.30. 86,886 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,817,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $534.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $531.13. The company has a market cap of $207.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.70. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $375.50 and a 12 month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 29.01%.

COST has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $563.30.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

