Taurus Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Taurus Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet cut Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.07.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,027,492.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $254.80. 63,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,165,555. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $245.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.53. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $258.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.70 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.38%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

