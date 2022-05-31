TD Securities Trims Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Target Price to C$145.00

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RY. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. CIBC upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $144.05.

NYSE RY opened at $103.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $144.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $95.02 and a one year high of $119.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be paid a $0.995 dividend. This represents a $3.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 42.01%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 13.8% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 508,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,101,000 after acquiring an additional 61,565 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 36,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 6.4% during the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 13,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

