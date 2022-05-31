TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TELUS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.22. TELUS posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TELUS will report full-year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.98. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TELUS.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. TELUS had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$34.50 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.86.

Shares of NYSE:TU traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,529,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,914. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.54 and its 200 day moving average is $24.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.64. TELUS has a 52 week low of $21.48 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The stock has a market cap of $34.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.263 dividend. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.04%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TU. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in TELUS by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TELUS during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in TELUS during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in TELUS during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TELUS during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; equipment sales from mobile technologies; data services revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; customer care and business services; healthcare solutions; and home and business security, agriculture, voice, and other telecommunications services.

