Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Tempest Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company developing potentially first-in-class therapeutics which combines both targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms. Tempest Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Millendo Therapeutics Inc., is based in Calif. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Tempest Therapeutics from $51.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Tempest Therapeutics from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

NASDAQ:TPST opened at $2.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.29 and a 200-day moving average of $4.57. Tempest Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $41.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

In other news, Director Thomas Woiwode bought 2,118,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.36 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,118,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,999,999.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Tempest Therapeutics by 1,581.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 77,779 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Tempest Therapeutics by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 16,326 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tempest Therapeutics by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 11,045 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $421,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.92% of the company’s stock.

Tempest Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in developing small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer. The company's two clinical programs are TPST-1495, a dual antagonist of EP2 and EP4, receptors of prostaglandin E2, and is currently in a Phase 1 trial in solid tumors; and TPST-1120, a selective antagonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha, and is in a Phase 1 trial in solid tumors.

