Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.09.

A number of analysts have commented on TS shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Tenaris from $32.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Tenaris from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Tenaris from €8.20 ($8.82) to €8.80 ($9.46) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Tenaris from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Tenaris during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Tenaris by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tenaris by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Tenaris by 123.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tenaris by 194.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the period. 8.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TS traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.34. 2,817,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,844,655. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.42. Tenaris has a 1 year low of $18.80 and a 1 year high of $34.76. The stock has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.51.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.17. Tenaris had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Equities analysts expect that Tenaris will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is an increase from Tenaris’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.09%.

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

