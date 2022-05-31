TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Buys Shares of 125,000 VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VMGAU)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VMGAU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMG Consumer Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,015,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMG Consumer Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,073,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of VMG Consumer Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,906,000. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of VMG Consumer Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,015,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of VMG Consumer Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,015,000.

Get VMG Consumer Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VMGAU opened at $10.04 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.07. VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.99 and a one year high of $10.18.

VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring consumer and retail companies across a range of industry verticals, such as food and beverage, beauty and personal care, health and wellness, pet products and services, household products, and multi-unit retailers/services, as well as apparel, footwear, and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VMG Consumer Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMG Consumer Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.