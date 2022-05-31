TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Equities analysts expect TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) to post ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.38). TG Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.59) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.60) to ($1.20). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.23) to ($0.39). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TG Therapeutics.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,126.45% and a negative return on equity of 118.49%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TGTX. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $68.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TG Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

TGTX traded down $0.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.47. The stock had a trading volume of 192,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,772,354. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.25. TG Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.73 and a 1-year high of $41.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGTX. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in TG Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in TG Therapeutics by 2.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 119,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in TG Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 267,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 70.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

