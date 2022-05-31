TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Shares Gap Down to $5.17

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.17, but opened at $5.00. TG Therapeutics shares last traded at $4.90, with a volume of 33,987 shares traded.

TGTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on TG Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TG Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on TG Therapeutics from $68.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

The company has a market cap of $654.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.37.

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.04. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 118.49% and a negative net margin of 4,126.45%. The company had revenue of $2.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 million. Equities analysts expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGTX. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 7,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 70.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

