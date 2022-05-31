The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Short Interest Down 23.3% in May

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,650,000 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the April 30th total of 8,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $59.00 to $51.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.21.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,454,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $717,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,848 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,807,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $560,240,000 after buying an additional 193,129 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $555,083,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,607,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $377,585,000 after buying an additional 259,773 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,474,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,610,000 after buying an additional 479,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

BK traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $46.61. The stock had a trading volume of 6,779,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,609,396. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12-month low of $41.76 and a 12-month high of $64.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.56. The company has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.15.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 33.66%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

