The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 67.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,846 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,785 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $139,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 66.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 22.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 12.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 605 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 3.2% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cooper Companies in the third quarter valued at $215,000. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cooper Companies stock opened at $352.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $377.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $392.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.90. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $309.43 and a twelve month high of $463.59.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $787.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.30 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 31.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on COO shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Cooper Companies from $459.00 to $414.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Cooper Companies from $495.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Cooper Companies from $500.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $460.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cooper Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.67.

In related news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 13,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.24, for a total value of $5,414,314.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.55, for a total value of $123,165.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,646 shares of company stock valued at $8,195,614 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

