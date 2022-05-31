The Go-Ahead Group (LON:GOG) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $753.32

The Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 753.32 ($9.53) and traded as high as GBX 1,044 ($13.21). The Go-Ahead Group shares last traded at GBX 1,018 ($12.88), with a volume of 199,631 shares traded.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on The Go-Ahead Group from GBX 1,030 ($13.03) to GBX 1,000 ($12.65) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Get The Go-Ahead Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £439.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 917.13 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 753.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.65.

The Go-Ahead Group plc provides road and rail passenger transportation services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Regional Bus, London & International Bus, UK Rail, and International Rail. The company offers bus operation services; and rail replacement, sub-leasing of rolling stock, maintenance and cleaning, and other contracted services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Go-Ahead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Go-Ahead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.