The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Taurus Asset Management LLC

Taurus Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 66,231 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,055 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 2.6% of Taurus Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $27,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 173.1% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 95 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on HD. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.27.

HD stock traded down $4.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $303.74. The stock had a trading volume of 102,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,967,388. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $347.36. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.59 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.86 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.25%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,933 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,197 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

