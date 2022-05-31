The Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Restaurant Group plc operates branded restaurants and pubs. Its brand portfolio includes Frankie & Benny’s, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Garfunkel’s, Brunning & Price, Joe’s Kitchen and TRG Concessions. The company operates primarily in United Kingdom. Restaurant Group plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of The Restaurant Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 25th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of The Restaurant Group to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of RSTGF opened at $0.85 on Friday. The Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.88.

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

