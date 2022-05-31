The Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Restaurant Group plc operates branded restaurants and pubs. Its brand portfolio includes Frankie & Benny’s, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Garfunkel’s, Brunning & Price, Joe’s Kitchen and TRG Concessions. The company operates primarily in United Kingdom. Restaurant Group plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of The Restaurant Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 25th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of The Restaurant Group to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.
About The Restaurant Group (Get Rating)
The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Restaurant Group (RSTGF)
- Sonos Stock Sounds Cheap Down Here
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Restaurant Group (RSTGF)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for The Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.