Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Receives $655.36 Average PT from Brokerages

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $655.36.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $718.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $570.43. 40,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,491,761. The business has a fifty day moving average of $562.70 and a 200 day moving average of $586.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $223.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12-month low of $438.72 and a 12-month high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 22.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.26%.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.46, for a total transaction of $1,226,725.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,139,977.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michel Lagarde sold 17,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total transaction of $9,403,345.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,111.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,531 shares of company stock valued at $16,194,942. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,457,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,580,667,000 after buying an additional 354,211 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,672,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,333 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,223,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,828,875,000 after acquiring an additional 529,712 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,886,786 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,505,340,000 after acquiring an additional 114,582 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,454,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,308,097,000 after buying an additional 208,075 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

