Tigress Financial Increases Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Price Target to $152.00

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Tigress Financial from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

FISV has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Fiserv from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $126.28.

Fiserv stock opened at $101.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.66. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $89.91 and a 1-year high of $119.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $66.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.79.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Fiserv will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 67,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $94.96 per share, with a total value of $6,367,068.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,214,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,254,879,876.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $4,485,330.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at $22,621,083.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 612,575 shares of company stock worth $57,795,360. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,887,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,855,747,000 after purchasing an additional 346,470 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,143,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,171,970,000 after buying an additional 834,377 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Fiserv by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,432,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,677,516,000 after buying an additional 9,901,409 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P boosted its stake in Fiserv by 3.0% in the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 24,085,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,442,300,000 after buying an additional 704,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Fiserv by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,070,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,498,321,000 after buying an additional 820,147 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

