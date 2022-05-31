Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Receives $34.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.75.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TITN. TheStreet downgraded Titan Machinery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Titan Machinery from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Titan Machinery in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Stephens dropped their price objective on Titan Machinery from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 699.3% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 274.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Titan Machinery stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.53. The firm has a market cap of $602.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.65. Titan Machinery has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $38.58.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $461.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.00 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Titan Machinery Company Profile (Get Rating)

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.