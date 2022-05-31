Traton (OTCMKTS:TRATF) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Traton (OTCMKTS:TRATF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Traton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Traton from €30.00 ($32.26) to €24.50 ($26.34) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Traton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Traton from €33.00 ($35.48) to €30.00 ($32.26) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, SEB Equities cut Traton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

Shares of TRATF stock opened at $18.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.54. Traton has a 12 month low of $16.22 and a 12 month high of $34.00.

Traton SE manufactures commercial vehicles worldwide. It operates in Industrial Business and Financial Services segments. The company offers light and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, such as trucks and bus chassis; vans; construction vehicles; city buses; and intercity and travel coaches, as well as spare parts and services.

