Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Gap Up to $21.30

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.30, but opened at $22.34. Trip.com Group shares last traded at $21.98, with a volume of 35,883 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CLSA reduced their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Trip.com Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Trip.com Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.73 and a beta of 0.92.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $735.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.36 million. Trip.com Group had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,471,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,060,000 after acquiring an additional 157,563 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 92,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 115,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 495,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,464,000 after purchasing an additional 107,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group International Inc. CA grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 3,906,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,324,000 after buying an additional 459,202 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.