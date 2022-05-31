TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriState Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

NASDAQ TSC opened at $30.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.94. TriState Capital has a one year low of $18.35 and a one year high of $34.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.23.

TriState Capital ( NASDAQ:TSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. TriState Capital had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 13.05%. Research analysts predict that TriState Capital will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TriState Capital news, Director E.H. Dewhurst sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $94,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TriState Capital by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,410,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,130,000 after purchasing an additional 66,222 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in TriState Capital by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 2,045,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,973,000 after buying an additional 151,468 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 3,258.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,478,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,158 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,443,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,967,000 after purchasing an additional 9,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,180,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,239,000 after purchasing an additional 425,906 shares during the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management.

