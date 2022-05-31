Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.30 and last traded at $10.18. Approximately 6,585 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 199,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.

DCFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Tritium DCFC from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tritium DCFC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Tritium DCFC in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.92.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tritium DCFC in the first quarter valued at $249,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tritium DCFC in the first quarter valued at $382,000. Clear Sky Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tritium DCFC in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tritium DCFC in the first quarter valued at $398,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tritium DCFC in the first quarter valued at $24,370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.45% of the company’s stock.

Tritium DCFC Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in the United States, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's charging station hardware portfolio includes various standalone chargers, such as 50, 75, 175, and 350-kilowatt chargers.

