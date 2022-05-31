Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Shares Bought by Bluefin Capital Management LLC

Bluefin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,664 shares during the quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tronox were worth $3,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Tronox in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tronox by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Tronox in the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Tronox by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Tronox by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033 shares during the period. 65.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TROX. Barclays reduced their price target on Tronox from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Tronox in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Tronox from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

In other Tronox news, CFO Timothy C. Carlson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.33 per share, for a total transaction of $91,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 324,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,944,895.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Timothy C. Carlson sold 73,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $1,185,490.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 183,012 shares of company stock valued at $2,955,570 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tronox stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.40. 8,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 837,287. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.68 and a 200 day moving average of $21.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.13. Tronox Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $15.54 and a fifty-two week high of $26.33.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.03). Tronox had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 19.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tronox Holdings plc will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.09%.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

