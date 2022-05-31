TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TBI shares. Sidoti started coverage on TrueBlue in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut TrueBlue from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised TrueBlue from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of NYSE:TBI traded up $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $21.79. 4,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,899. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.28 and its 200 day moving average is $26.90. The company has a market capitalization of $724.95 million, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.47. TrueBlue has a 1-year low of $19.20 and a 1-year high of $32.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

TrueBlue ( NYSE:TBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $552.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.28 million. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS.

In other TrueBlue news, CFO Derrek Lane Gafford bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.21 per share, with a total value of $378,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBI. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in TrueBlue by 310.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in TrueBlue by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 13,627 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in TrueBlue by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 7,346 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in TrueBlue by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 55,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 11,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in TrueBlue by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 80,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 18,846 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, and general labor industries.

