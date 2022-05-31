Truist Financial Increases Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Price Target to $19.00

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Truist Financial to $19.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BE. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Bloom Energy from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bloom Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America raised Bloom Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.00.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BE opened at $18.28 on Friday. Bloom Energy has a 1-year low of $11.47 and a 1-year high of $37.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 3.38.

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.12). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 738.94% and a negative net margin of 22.25%. The business had revenue of $201.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Bloom Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $52,704.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 3,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $76,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,939,871. 2.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 59.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 9,692 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth $727,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 27.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 64.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,198,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,938,000 after acquiring an additional 469,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at $2,207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

About Bloom Energy (Get Rating)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.