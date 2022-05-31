Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Price Target Cut to $57.00

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $68.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.02% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.85.

NYSE:TFC opened at $49.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.84. Truist Financial has a 52-week low of $44.85 and a 52-week high of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.18.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 27.89%. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.21 per share, with a total value of $592,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.82 per share, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 60,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,692.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $710,595,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 70.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,788,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $668,383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,889,702 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 585.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,712,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $153,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,687,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,728,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,904,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,685,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,643 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

