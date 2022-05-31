Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Price Target Cut to $57.00

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $68.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.02% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.85.
NYSE:TFC opened at $49.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.84. Truist Financial has a 52-week low of $44.85 and a 52-week high of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.18.
In other news, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.21 per share, with a total value of $592,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.82 per share, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 60,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,692.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $710,595,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 70.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,788,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $668,383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,889,702 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 585.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,712,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $153,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,687,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,728,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,904,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,685,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,643 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.
Truist Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
