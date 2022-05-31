Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) Short Interest Update

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 366,700 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the April 30th total of 506,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 313,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a report on Monday, April 18th.

TNP stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.76. 122,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,812. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $13.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Tsakos Energy Navigation ( NYSE:TNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The shipping company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $90.03 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 217.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,656 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 5,243 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the first quarter valued at $108,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 157.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,109 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,576 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 21, 2022, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 60 conventional tankers, three LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

