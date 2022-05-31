Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from 19.30 to 22.10 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.10.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. stock opened at $3.00 on Friday. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.61.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. ( NYSE:TKC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.05). Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $766.84 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 37.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,299 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 29.2% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,904 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,819 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,377 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 5,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 13.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,651 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 6,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Northern Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services consisting of mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs.

