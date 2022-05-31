Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Sold by Greenlight Capital Inc.

Greenlight Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,750 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 243,750 shares during the period. Twitter comprises 0.6% of Greenlight Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Greenlight Capital Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $10,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Twitter by 238.1% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 977 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Twitter during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Twitter during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Twitter during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $161,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder H R. H. Prince Alwaleed Bin Saud sold 490,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $18,262,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,100,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,829,907.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 542,764 shares of company stock valued at $20,773,371. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.22. 253,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,593,172. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a PE ratio of 174.57 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.30 and a 52 week high of $73.34.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.87. Twitter had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Twitter’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Twitter announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the social networking company to reacquire up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Twitter from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Twitter from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. MKM Partners lowered Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Twitter from $46.00 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.27.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

