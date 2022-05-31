Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Receives $98.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.00.
A number of research analysts recently commented on TSN shares. StockNews.com cut Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lowered Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th.
Tyson Foods stock traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.39. 22,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,361,341. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.58. Tyson Foods has a fifty-two week low of $69.88 and a fifty-two week high of $100.72. The stock has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 16.56%.
In related news, Director Noel W. White sold 22,540 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,965,262.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $302,143.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,381 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,704.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,936 shares of company stock worth $2,752,206 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,235 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,532,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,996,000 after purchasing an additional 690,099 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,557,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,785,000 after purchasing an additional 264,159 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,975,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,055,000 after purchasing an additional 83,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,796,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,244,000 after purchasing an additional 155,745 shares in the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Tyson Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.
