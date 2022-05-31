Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Receives $98.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TSN shares. StockNews.com cut Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lowered Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

Tyson Foods stock traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.39. 22,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,361,341. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.58. Tyson Foods has a fifty-two week low of $69.88 and a fifty-two week high of $100.72. The stock has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 16.56%.

In related news, Director Noel W. White sold 22,540 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,965,262.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $302,143.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,381 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,704.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,936 shares of company stock worth $2,752,206 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,235 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,532,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,996,000 after purchasing an additional 690,099 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,557,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,785,000 after purchasing an additional 264,159 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,975,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,055,000 after purchasing an additional 83,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,796,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,244,000 after purchasing an additional 155,745 shares in the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

