Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Increased to $485.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer from $470.00 to $485.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $466.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $469.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $454.95.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $425.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $395.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $387.04. The stock has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.54. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $319.05 and a fifty-two week high of $438.63.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $1.84. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 60.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 19.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $2,053,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 525.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.