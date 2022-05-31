UMA Price Tops $3.29 on Top Exchanges (UMA)

UMA (UMA) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. UMA has a market cap of $218.96 million and $36.54 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UMA coin can now be purchased for $3.29 or 0.00010284 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, UMA has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,968.01 or 0.99947667 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003125 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002074 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001564 BTC.

UMA Coin Profile

UMA (UMA) is a coin. Its launch date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 107,227,697 coins and its circulating supply is 66,565,045 coins. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org . UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project . UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

