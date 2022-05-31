unFederalReserve (eRSDL) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $32,987.00

unFederalReserve (eRSDL) traded down 7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. In the last week, unFederalReserve has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. unFederalReserve has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and $32,987.00 worth of unFederalReserve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One unFederalReserve coin can now be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

unFederalReserve Coin Profile

ERSDL is a coin. unFederalReserve’s total supply is 454,278,600 coins and its circulating supply is 441,402,787 coins. The official website for unFederalReserve is www.unfederalreserve.com . unFederalReserve’s official Twitter account is @Unfederalreser1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The eRSDL ecosystem is designed to act as a safe-harbour where sophisticated parties are the “pricing oracles” and ordinary people can participate alongside with a reduced chance of being gamed by experts. Merchant Bankers, staked to the eRSDL ecosystem, have the access to the capital they need, and have a ready marketplace in which to lend their excess. Their merchant banking counterparties measure and price risk for short-term loans between the parties. Ordinary eRSDL holders then participate safely at market rates. “

