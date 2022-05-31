United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $32.61

United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $32.61 and last traded at $32.61, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.61.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Internet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on United Internet from €36.00 ($38.71) to €33.00 ($35.48) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Oddo Bhf started coverage on United Internet in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a €44.00 ($47.31) target price for the company. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their target price on United Internet from €45.00 ($48.39) to €40.00 ($43.01) in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.62.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

