Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $25.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock, down from their prior target price of $34.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on URBN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.15.

Shares of NASDAQ URBN opened at $21.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.42. Urban Outfitters has a 52-week low of $17.81 and a 52-week high of $42.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.28.

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 6.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $133,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,472,995 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $237,867,000 after buying an additional 420,001 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,143,391 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $268,451,000 after purchasing an additional 802,424 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,560,507 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $139,624,000 after buying an additional 1,624,012 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,990,653 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $125,315,000 after buying an additional 403,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,037,357 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $101,382,000 after buying an additional 318,211 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

