USS Investment Management Ltd Buys Shares of 12,505 Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI)

USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Nuvei during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nuvei in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Nuvei in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuvei in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuvei in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 30.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NVEI shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group boosted their target price on Nuvei from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Nuvei from $82.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.82.

Shares of Nuvei stock traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $51.22. 3,060 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,314. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.23. Nuvei Co. has a one year low of $38.89 and a one year high of $140.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $211.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nuvei Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

