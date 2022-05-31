USS Investment Management Ltd Has $19.27 Million Stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

USS Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 257.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 129,900 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd owned 0.13% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $19,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after acquiring an additional 14,139 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 18.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 887,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,399,000 after purchasing an additional 135,439 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 289,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,879,000 after acquiring an additional 87,136 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

FBHS has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $120.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Home & Security has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.54.

FBHS traded down $0.99 on Tuesday, reaching $69.46. 10,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,561,984. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a one year low of $64.46 and a one year high of $109.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.96. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is currently 19.93%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

