USS Investment Management Ltd Increases Stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

USS Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 94.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,133 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,200 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in V.F. were worth $12,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VFC has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $72.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $81.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of V.F. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.89.

In other V.F. news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.40 per share, with a total value of $136,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,675. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VFC stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.35. 80,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,085,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.38. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $44.17 and a one year high of $84.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.88.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 35.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.66%.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

