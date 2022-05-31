USS Investment Management Ltd Trims Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

USS Investment Management Ltd cut its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,900 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in BCE were worth $4,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of BCE in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in BCE in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in BCE by 258.7% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in BCE in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in BCE by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 44.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of BCE from C$71.00 to C$70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BCE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.18.

Shares of NYSE BCE traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.75. 101,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,486,591. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.12 and a 1 year high of $59.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.07 and a 200 day moving average of $53.22.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 110.81%.

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

