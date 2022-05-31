Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,148,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540,020 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 15.1% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $502,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $380.93. The company had a trading volume of 132,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,571,870. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.76 and a 1-year high of $441.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $391.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $407.56.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.