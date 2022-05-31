VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short-Term ETN (NYSEARCA:TVIX) Stock Price Down 7.8%

VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short-Term ETN (NYSEARCA:TVIX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 7.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.30 and last traded at $1.30. 8,967 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 10,145,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.78.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short-Term ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short-Term ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.