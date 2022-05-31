Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Sold by Brahman Capital Corp.

Brahman Capital Corp. reduced its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,533,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,920 shares during the quarter. Vertiv makes up 10.1% of Brahman Capital Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Brahman Capital Corp. owned approximately 1.47% of Vertiv worth $138,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $477,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 148.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Vertiv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on VRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Mizuho dropped their price target on Vertiv from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded Vertiv from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Vertiv from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Vertiv from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.65.

Vertiv stock traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $11.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,035,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,144.00, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.02. Vertiv Holdings Co has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $28.80.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Vertiv had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Patrick R. Johnson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $115,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Joseph Fallon acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.47 per share, with a total value of $175,110.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 38,000 shares of company stock worth $475,960 in the last ninety days. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

